John Yems: Crawley Town reappoint former manager until end of season

John Yems kept Crawley in the National League despite a 10-point deduction in 2007-08

John Yems has returned to Crawley for a second spell as head coach on a deal initially until the end of the season.

Yems, who recently worked under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, helped Crawley avoid relegation from the National League while in charge in 2007-08.

He replaces Gabriele Cioffi, who left the club on Monday following a run of just one win in 11 League Two games.

"I can't wait to be back in the dugout on Saturday and I hope the fans get behind the team," said the 60-year-old.

"I want to get the feelgood factor back at the club and have everyone on board and pulling in the same direction."

Following his first spell at Crawley, Yems was assistant boss at Exeter prior to a six-year spell as Bournemouth's football operations manager and he has also scouted for several clubs, including Newcastle United.

His first game in charge of the Reds, who are 17th in the table, will be away at Stevenage on Saturday.

Long-serving Reds midfielder Dannie Bulman, 40, will join Yems' management team, with Edu Rubio continuing as first-team coach.