Ross County: Ross Stewart interest no surprise - Steven Ferguson

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Ross County 2-1 Hibs

Striker Ross Stewart attracting apparent interest from Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers is no surprise, says Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson.

The County forward scored two headers on Wednesday to beat Hibernian 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

That took the 23-year-old's goal tally to 11 for the season so far, seven of those in league duty.

"I would imagine he has been flagged up to a lot of clubs bigger than us," said Ferguson.

"He stands at 6ft 3 or 4inches, he's very comfortable on the ball and can run like the wind. And when you're scoring the goals that Ross has, you're going to have people interested in him."

English Championship duo Stoke and Blackburn have both been linked with a move for the former Albion Rovers, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic player, who joined County in August 2018 and scored 11 goals last term.

Stewart also scored in the top flight against Celtic on Saturday.

"We're delighted for Ross," said Ferguson. "He works extremely hard, he's the right type of boy, he really wants to do well and he is doing well.

"He needs to believe that he can be anything he wants be - he just needs to continue listening and doing what he's doing and I have no doubt Ross will have a huge future in the game."