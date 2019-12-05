Euro 2020 TV picks: Wales's two opening pool games live on BBC
-
- From the section Wales
Wales's opening two Euro 2020 group games against Switzerland and Turkey will be shown live on the BBC.
Ryan Giggs's side begin their campaign in Baku against the Swiss on 13 June.
Wales stay in Azerbaijan to play Turkey on 17 June, which will also be shown on the BBC, before finishing against Italy on 21 June in Rome.
Should Wales progress from Groap A, then the BBC will show their knockout games in both the last-16 and quarter-finals.
Wales are seeking to emulate 2016, where they reached the semi-finals under former manager Chris Coleman.
England's opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia will also be on the BBC, while Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are aiming to qualify for the finals via play-offs in March.
The BBC, which has first and second picks in both the last 16 and the quarter-finals, is sharing television coverage of the tournament in the UK with ITV, which will have first pick for the semi-finals. Both broadcasters will show the final.
"For only the third time in their history, Wales have qualified for a major championship and with the wonderful memories of Euro 2016 still fresh in the mind, all eyes will be on Ryan Giggs's men as they set-off for the Euro 2020 competition," said BBC Wales Head of Sport, Geoff Williams.
"I'm delighted that Wales's two games from Baku will be live on the BBC - on TV, Radio and Online - and we'll be bringing all the action from the camp and beyond as, once again, Wales take on the best of European football."
All BBC televised games will also be broadcast live online and on iPlayer, and there will be comprehensive coverage of the tournament on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio 5 Live.
TV schedule for Euro 2020 games (all times BST)
12 June, 20:00: Turkey v Italy (Rome) BBC
13 June, 14:00: Wales v Switzerland (Baku) BBC
13 June, 17:00: Denmark v Finland (Copenhagen) BBC
13 June, 20:00: Belgium v Russia (St Petersburg) ITV
14 June, 14:00: England v Croatia (Wembley) BBC
14 June, 17:00: Austria v Play-Off Winner D or A* (Bucharest) ITV
14 June, 20:00: Netherlands v Ukraine (Amsterdam) ITV
15 June, 14:00: Play-Off Winner C* v Czech Republic (Glasgow) BBC
15 June, 17:00: Poland v Play-Off Winner B* (Dublin) ITV
15 June, 20:00: Spain v Sweden (Bilbao) BBC
16 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner A or D* v Portugal (Budapest) ITV
16 June, 20:00: France v Germany (Munich) ITV
17 June, 14:00: Finland v Russia (St Petersburg) BBC
17 June, 17:00: Turkey v Wales (Baku) BBC
17 June, 20:00: Italy v Switzerland (Rome) ITV
18 June, 14:00: Ukraine v Play-Off Winner D or A* (Bucharest) ITV
18 June, 17:00: Denmark v Belgium (Copenhagen) ITV
18 June, 20:00: Netherlands v Austria (Amsterdam) BBC
19 June, 14:00: Sweden v Play-Off Winner B* (Dublin) BBC
19 June, 17:00: Croatia v Czech Republic (Glasgow) BBC
19 June,20:00: England v Play-Off Winner C*(Wembley) ITV
20 June, 14:00: Play-Off Winner A or D* v France (Budapest) BBC
20 June, 17:00: Portugal v Germany (Munich) ITV
20 June, 20:00: Spain v Poland (Bilbao) BBC
21 June, 17:00: Italy v Wales (Rome) ITV
21 June, 17:00: Switzerland v Turkey(Baku) ITV
22 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner D or A* v Netherlands(Amsterdam) ITV
22 June, 17:00: Ukraine v Austria (Bucharest) ITV
22 June, 20:00: Russia v Denmark (Copenhagen) BBC
22 June, 20:00: Finland v Belgium (St Petersburg) BBC
23 June, 20:00: Czech Republic v England (Wembley) ITV
23 June, 20:00: Croatia v Play-Off Winner C* (Glasgow) ITV
24 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner B* v Spain (Bilbao) ITV
24 June, 17:00: Sweden v Poland (Dublin) ITV
24 June, 20:00: Germany v Play-Off Winner A or D* (Munich) BBC
24 June, 20:00: Portugal v France (Budapest) BBC
*Play-Offs
Path A: Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria or Hungary
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia or Republic of Ireland
Path C: Scotland, Israel, Norway or Serbia
Path D: Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo