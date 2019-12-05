Kwame Poku: Colchester United striker agrees new contract until summer 2020
-
- From the section Colchester
Teenage Colchester United striker Kwame Poku has signed a new contract at the League Two club until summer 2020.
Poku, 18, joined the U's from non-league football at the start of the season and made his debut in their Leasing.com Trophy game at Gillingham on 7 September.
He scored his first goal in his full home debut in the League Two game against Leyton Orient two weeks later.
"He's a real talent," head coach John McGreal told the club's website.