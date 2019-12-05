National League news - December 2019

Ian Evatt's Barrow topped the National League table heading into December after a run of 12 wins in 14 games

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

5 December

Midfielder Ben Jackson, 18, has been recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County by parent club Huddersfield Town.

Championship side Huddersfield have also recalled defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green, 20, from Bromley.