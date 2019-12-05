Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers: James Tavernier 'pie throwing' incident investigated

By Tyrone Smith

BBC Scotland Sport

Rangers captain James Tavernier at Pittodrie
Rangers captain James Tavernier was the alleged target at Pittodrie

Aberdeen say they are "aware and investigating" claims that Rangers captain James Tavernier was struck by a pie at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Reports suggest the English full-back was hit by an item of food thrown from the stands while taking a throw-in.

There was no break in play as Tavernier carried on playing after the incident.

Aberdeen hit back from 2-0 to earn a 2-2 draw as the visitors slipped two points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

In April, Motherwell banned a supporter "indefinitely" for throwing an object at Tavernier.

Items including a lighter, pie and coin all landed close to the Ibrox captain during Rangers' 3-0 victory at Fir Park.

