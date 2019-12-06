Arsenal 2-1 Brighton: How social media reacted to Gunners' latest defeat

Arsenal's last win was against Bourmouth on 6 October

Life isn't getting any better for Arsenal fans.

Thursday night's 2-1 defeat to Brighton - interim manager Freddie Ljungberg's first home game in charge - extended the Gunners' winless run to nine games.

It is now their longest run without a win since 1977, when they went 10 matches without victory between February and March.

As the full-time whistle blew, boos rang out at a far from full Emirates Stadium and #LjungbergOut was trending post-match on another bad night for the Gunners.

Here's how it all played out on social media...

'Poor selection'

For a lot of Arsenal fans, their bad night began at 19:15 GMT when the starting line-ups were announced.

There was the occasional happy fan, but even they found a reason to be pessimistic...

'We are the most pointless Premier League team right now'

The mood inside the Emirates and among fans streaming the game on Amazon didn't improve as Ljungberg's side went into half-time trailing 1-0 to Adam Webster's goal.

Arsenal have conceded the first goal in nine Premier League games this season - only 19th-placed Norwich have a worse record.

'I'll take it'

There was brief respite for Arsenal when Alexandre Lacazette pulled them level just after the break with a looping header. But the Arsenal fans still weren't particularly overjoyed...

'A dark moment for this club'

The fans were soon in meltdown again as Neal Maupay headed the winner for Brighton...

'Arsenal are finished'

Things are bad at Arsenal, but are they really this bad? Despite sitting 10th, they are only four points off fifth place - their finishing position in the last two seasons...

We'll leave you with this to ponder...