Watford: Hayden Mullins says he would 'love' permanent manager's job

Mullins joined Watford's coaching set-up in July 2016

Interim head coach Hayden Mullins says he would "love" to be appointed as the Hornets manager on a permanent basis.

Under-23 coach Mullins, 40, was put in temporary charge on Monday following the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores.

He led the Premier League's bottom club in their 2-0 defeat by Leicester on Wednesday and says he will still be in charge for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace "as far as I know".

"I am really enjoying it," Mullins said.

"It was a big challenge but last night was fantastic to lead the team out against Leicester."

The Hornets are looking for their third manager of the season, after Javi Gracia also departed in September.

After sacking Sanchez Flores on Sunday the club said a replacement would be appointed "imminently".

"If they came to me with an offer like that then obviously I work for the football club so I would love to step in and do the role if they needed it," Mullins said, when asked how he would respond if offered the permanent position.

"At the moment I am doing the role they need at this time."