Leasing.com Trophy: Portsmouth drawn with Walsall, Manchester City U21s play Scunthorpe
Holders Portsmouth will play League Two's Walsall in the third round of the Leasing.com Trophy.
Manchester City's Under-21s will travel to Scunthorpe while Leicester U21s, the other academy side left, meet Tranmere.
Ipswich, the highest-ranked team left, are away at Exeter, Salford City host Port Vale and Newport play MK Dons.
Bristol Rovers host Stevenage while Fleetwood will host the winner of Accrington against Bolton, who meet on 10 December in round two.
The third-round ties will be played the week commencing 6 January.
Third round draw
North Group
Salford City v Port Vale
Scunthorpe United v Manchester City Under-21s
Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City Under-21s
Fleetwood Town v Accrington Stanley or Bolton Wanderers
South Group
Walsall v Portsmouth
Bristol Rovers v Stevenage
Newport County v MK Dons
Exeter City v Ipswich Town