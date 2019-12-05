Leasing.com Trophy: Portsmouth drawn with Walsall, Manchester City U21s play Scunthorpe

From the section

Portsmouth beat Sunderland in last year's final

Holders Portsmouth will play League Two's Walsall in the third round of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Manchester City's Under-21s will travel to Scunthorpe while Leicester U21s, the other academy side left, meet Tranmere.

Ipswich, the highest-ranked team left, are away at Exeter, Salford City host Port Vale and Newport play MK Dons.

Bristol Rovers host Stevenage while Fleetwood will host the winner of Accrington against Bolton, who meet on 10 December in round two.

The third-round ties will be played the week commencing 6 January.

Third round draw

North Group

Salford City v Port Vale

Scunthorpe United v Manchester City Under-21s

Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City Under-21s

Fleetwood Town v Accrington Stanley or Bolton Wanderers

South Group

Walsall v Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers v Stevenage

Newport County v MK Dons

Exeter City v Ipswich Town