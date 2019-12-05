Llandudno Ladies FC withdraw from Welsh Premier Women's League

Llandudno Ladies FC have withdrawn from the Welsh Premier Women's League with immediate effect, leaving it without a north Wales team.

Llandudno say their decision was "hard" to make and their record for 2019-20 has been expunged.

Difficulties in recruiting and retaining players was cited as among the issues facing them.

"No easy short-term solutions could be found to maintain the team's position for this season," league organisers

"Therefore Llandudno's resignation request has been accepted."

Eight teams remain in the competition with Swansea City Ladies currently top of the table, six points ahead of second-placed Cardiff City FC Women while Aberystwyth Town Ladies are winless at the bottom.