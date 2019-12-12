Championship
Charlton19:45Hull
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Hull City (Fri)

Lyle Taylor
Lyle Taylor has made two substitute appearances for Charlton since returning from injury at the start of December
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will continue to manage Lyle Taylor's game time as the striker returns from a knee injury.

An injury crisis has coincided with a nine-match winless streak, but Jonny Williams could be among the substitutes after knee trouble.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has no fresh injury concerns after Tuesday's defeat by leaders Leeds United.

Josh Magennis is nearing a return following a hamstring problem and should be back before Christmas.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Charlton and Hull since January 2016, a 6-0 win for the Tigers at the KC Stadium.
  • Hull are winless in four away league matches against Charlton (D2 L2) since a 2-1 win in November 1985.
  • Charlton are aiming to avoid five consecutive league defeats, which they last suffered back in November 2015.
  • Hull have won just three of their 10 away Championship games this season (D3 L4), losing each of their last two on the road.
  • Charlton have lost 15 points from winning positions this season in the Championship, only Wigan (20) have dropped more.
  • Since his Championship debut in August 2017, Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored 50 goals in the competition - more than any other player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
