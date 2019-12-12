Charlton Athletic v Hull City (Fri)
-
- From the section Championship
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will continue to manage Lyle Taylor's game time as the striker returns from a knee injury.
An injury crisis has coincided with a nine-match winless streak, but Jonny Williams could be among the substitutes after knee trouble.
Hull City boss Grant McCann has no fresh injury concerns after Tuesday's defeat by leaders Leeds United.
Josh Magennis is nearing a return following a hamstring problem and should be back before Christmas.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Charlton and Hull since January 2016, a 6-0 win for the Tigers at the KC Stadium.
- Hull are winless in four away league matches against Charlton (D2 L2) since a 2-1 win in November 1985.
- Charlton are aiming to avoid five consecutive league defeats, which they last suffered back in November 2015.
- Hull have won just three of their 10 away Championship games this season (D3 L4), losing each of their last two on the road.
- Charlton have lost 15 points from winning positions this season in the Championship, only Wigan (20) have dropped more.
- Since his Championship debut in August 2017, Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored 50 goals in the competition - more than any other player.