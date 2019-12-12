Charlton Athletic v Hull City (Fri)

From the section

Lyle Taylor has made two substitute appearances for Charlton since returning from injury at the start of December

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will continue to manage Lyle Taylor's game time as the striker returns from a knee injury.

An injury crisis has coincided with a nine-match winless streak, but Jonny Williams could be among the substitutes after knee trouble.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has no fresh injury concerns after Tuesday's defeat by leaders Leeds United.

Josh Magennis is nearing a return following a hamstring problem and should be back before Christmas.

