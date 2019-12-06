Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Everton, Aberdeen, Barnsley, Portsmouth, Ross County, Cowdenbeath, Stendel, Moyes, MacGillivray, Cox

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers could make a January bid for 26-year-old Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray despite being likely to offer veteran Allan McGregor a new contract but with back-up Wes Foderingham expected to leave next summer. (Scottish Sun)

Barnsley chief executive Paul Conway is bemused at the suggestion the English Championship outfit are holding up the appointment of Daniel Stendel as Hearts manager, suggesting the matter could be resolved by telephone instead of correspondence by letter and hinting that his club's six-figure compensation demand for their former boss is a red herring for other issues. (Daily Mail)

Everton, who have placed former Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge following the sacking of Marco Silva, have held informal talks with David Moyes, but their former boss is behind at least one more immediate target on their wanted list. (Mirror)

Former Everton manager David Moyes has emerged as favourite to replace Marco Silva after the English Premier League club sacked the Portuguese. (Sporting Life)

Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan says fans and opposition players have been picking on 30-year-old winger David Cox over mental health issues and says his team will walk off the pitch if it continues. (The Scotsman)

Cowdenbeath winger David Cox, was was sent off against Queen's Park last month and claimed he was taunted by a rival player, is on the brink of quitting football because of the abuse he receives from fans and fellow professionals for admitting he tried to commit suicide five years ago. (Daily Record)

Croatia left-back Borna Barisic looks likely to start Sunday's Scottish League Cup final for Rangers against Celtic after recovering from a foot injury that ruled him out of Wednesday's 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw with Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon reckons his team are healing the wounds suffered by fans when predecessor Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester City last season thanks to a run that has them leading the Premiership, through to the knock-out stage of the Europa League and facing Rangers in Sunday's League Cup final. (The National)

Rangers'Steven Gerrard says he would rather be a tracksuit manager than wear shirt and tie on the sidelines but insists he is happy to respect the Glasgow club's tradition. (The Herald)

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu will miss Celtic's visit to Tynecastle Park later this month because the Englishman has triggered a one-game suspension after picking up his sixth Premiership yellow card of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen forward Jon Gallagher, who scored in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Rangers, says he is still in the dark over his future with his loan move from Atlanta United due to end in January and talks between the club ongoing. (The Scotsman)

Ross County forward Ross Stewart says he is not letting reports of interest in him from English Championship clubs distract him and that he is still learning in his first season in the Scottish Premiership. (Press & Journal, print edition)