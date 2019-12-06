Irish Premiership: Mick McDermott named November's Manager of the Month

Glentoran secured an impressive 2-0 win at Solitude last Saturday

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has won the NIFWA Manager of the Month after the east Belfast side went unbeaten in the Irish Premiership in November.

The Glens collected 10 points from four league fixtures with wins over Warrenpoint Town, Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville.

They sit five points off league leaders Crusaders with a game in hand.

"We're building a little bit of momentum with two wins on the bounce," McDermott told the NI Football League.

"Hopefully, we can carry November's form into December."

Having failed to finish in the top six in the last three seasons, the Glens have enjoyed a promising campaign to date in McDermott's first full season in charge.

An away win against Cliftonville last Saturday helped McDermott's side narrow the gap to the teams above them, with games against the league's current top two Coleraine and Crusaders to come in their next two fixtures.