Brendan Rodgers: Leicester manager signs new deal to 2025

Brendan Rodgers joined Leicester in February after three years at Celtic

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers had signed a contract extension committing him to the club until 2025.

The former Liverpool manager, 46, dismissed speculation earlier this week linking him with the vacant Arsenal job following Unai Emery's sacking.

Rodgers had signed a deal until 2022 when he joined the Foxes from Celtic in February.

Leicester have won 17 of their 26 Premier League matches under him and are second in the table.

Rodgers said: "I've inherited an outstanding team of staff that are dedicated to progress and improvement and we have a group of players that are a joy to work with every day."

Leicester's next Premier League game is away at Aston Villa on Sunday.