Women's Super League: Chelsea fight back to beat Manchester City

Chelsea celebrate
Manchester City had conceded only one goal in their first eight games, but let in two in the space of three minutes against Chelsea

Chelsea scored twice in three second-half minutes to come from behind and beat fellow Women's Super League title contenders Manchester City.

Chelsea's unbeaten start looked under threat when Caroline Weir's well-taken volley put the visitors in front.

But Beth England headed in a rebound to equalise for the hosts and she then crossed for Maren Mjelde to win it.

The win sent Chelsea top - a position Arsenal will reclaim if they avoid defeat at Reading (14:30 GMT).

Chelsea were good value for their victory, with Weir's goal from a Keira Walsh cross coming after Mjelde and Ji So-yun had both struck the woodwork from 20 yards.

City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck also made fine stops from England and Ramona Bachmann, but a defence which had conceded just one goal in their first 799 minutes of WSL action this season was breached twice in quick succession.

Chelsea now have a one-point cushion over City and also have a game in hand.

Manchester United beat Everton in the other 12:00 GMT kick-off, with Lauren James scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

James, whose brother Reece was in the Chelsea team beaten by Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, quickly equalised from close range for United after Mary Earps had punched a corner into her own net to give the visitors a second-minute lead.

Katie Zelem's penalty, given for a foul on James in the box, completed the turnaround and James fired in her second from 20 yards just before half-time.

