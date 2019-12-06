FAI: Donal Conway to step down as president of governing body in January

Conway's tenure as FAI president will end in January

Donal Conway will step down as president of the Football Association of Ireland in January.

The Republic of Ireland's governing body announced on Friday morning that Conway will leave his post at an EGM on 25 January.

The meeting has been convened to announce his successor, with Conway set to address the FAI about his decision at a reconvened AGM on 29 December.

The FAI is set to publish its annual accounts on Friday afternoon.

The original announcement of the association's 2018, revised 2017 and restated 2016 figures was scheduled for Thursday, but was moved to "facilitate the signing-off of accounts".

In a statement, the FAI said only council members who have sat for two years at any stage can be nominated to succeed Conway.

He was re-elected as President for a one-year term in July, a decision which Minister for Sport Shane Ross expressed disappointment at.

Ross had called for all board members connected with now-departed chief executive John Delaney to leave the association to restore public trust.

The FAI has been in crisis since news emerged in March of a 100,000 euro loan given to the Delaney.

A number of investigations are ongoing into the financial affairs of the FAI, and government funding has also been suspended since Delaney's departure from the association in September.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Sport said the FAI needed a "complete cleanout" after John Foley looked set to be appointed interim FAI chief executive on Monday but then declined the role.