FAI accounts: Governing body reveals liabilities of more than 55m euro

Members of the FAI board presented the annual accounts in Dublin

The Football Association of Ireland has revealed that it has current net liabilities of more than 55m euro.

The Republic of Ireland's football governing body made the disclosure as it released its annual accounts for 2018 in Dublin.

It was also revealed that former CEO John Delaney's severance settlement amounted to 462,000 euro, which included a pension payment.

The FAI said it cannot guarantee its ability to continue as a going concern.

Speaking at the association's headquarters, FAI executive lead Paul Cooke said the body will remortgage the Aviva Stadium debt until 2034.

Cooke also stated that the FAI is in very advanced stages of re-financing the organisation but is currently unable to provide any details.

"Standing here, these results give me no pleasure at all," Cooke said.

"I have said a lot in the past but these results are a lot worse than what I would have thought. I see this as a key moment, one that we can hopefully move on from."

Earlier on Friday, the FAI announced that Donal Conway will step down as president of the governing body in January, with his successor to be announced at an EGM on 25 January.

It emerged in March that Delaney had given the FAI a 100,000 euro loan

He was re-elected as President for a one-year term in July, a decision which Minister for Sport Shane Ross expressed disappointment at.

Ross had called for all board members connected with now-departed chief executive Delaney to leave the association to restore public trust.

Speaking at Friday's announcement of the annual accounts, Conway said he is hopeful that independent directors will be introduced to the FAI board before the AGM on 29 December.

"The board I was a member of as a collective did not do their job well enough," said Conway, who sat on the board from 2005.

"We are committed and definitely on the road to reform."

He added that he is disappointed with the figures and "wasn't aware the financial situation was as stark as presented today".

The FAI has been in crisis since news emerged in March of a 100,000 euro loan given to them by Delaney.

A number of investigations are ongoing into the financial affairs of the FAI, and government funding has also been suspended since Delaney's departure from the association in September.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Sport said the FAI needed a "complete cleanout" after John Foley looked set to be appointed interim FAI chief executive on Monday but then declined the role.