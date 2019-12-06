Scottish League Cup final win more important to Rangers than Celtic - Steven Pressley

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish League Cup final: Rangers Alfredo Morelos v Celtic's Odsonne Edouard

Scottish League Cup final: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 8 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Winning Sunday's League Cup final is more important to Rangers than city rivals Celtic, says Steven Pressley, who played centre-half for both clubs.

Celtic head for Hampden Park hunting their 10th consecutive domestic trophy.

Rangers last won major silverware in 2011 when they beat their Old Firm foes to a league and League Cup double.

"For many Rangers players, they haven't had this experience - it's more important for Rangers for confidence and momentum," Pressley said.

He thinks the outcome at Hampden Park will have a knock-on effect on the Scottish Premiership campaign, with Steven Gerrard's side currently two points behind Neil Lennon's reigning champions.

"For either club, to get the season's first bit of silverware is vitally important, but I think, for both, the major goal is to win the league," Pressley told BBC Scotland.

"From a psychological perspective, the outcome at the weekend is massive.

"Celtic, many of their players have been through the course already and have experience of winning the championship and winning trophies on a consistent basis. Rangers' players have yet to prove that."

Pressley, who believes Rangers will win on Sunday, thinks it is not the case of Gerrard's players needing to be more hungry than their opponents but about showing they are capable of performing on the big occasion.

"I think it is handling the pressure, handling the expectation to win," he said. "When I first went to Rangers as a kid, I always heard the coaching staff say 'he's a good player, but can he handle playing for Rangers?'.

"For certain players at certain clubs, winning two out of three games is seen as good enough, but it's not good enough at the Old Firm - they are expected to win, week-in week-out, and they are expected to win trophies."