Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier says Jose Mourinho has lifted spirits at Spurs

Serge Aurier has started all matches under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham's Ivory Coast defender, Serge Aurier, says the arrival of Jose Mourinho at the north London club has lifted spirits and helped turn around the team's fortunes.

"We are happy, he is a great manager, he wins everywhere," Aurier told BBC Sport.

Since Mourinho's arrival Spurs won three straight games before their 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

Aurier believes his winning mentality and trophy laden track record will help Spurs regain lost ground in the premier league race for a top 4 finish.

"He won many trophies but I think everyone needs to give their best. We didn't start this season in a good way like last season," he pointed out.

"When we don't win its not the same, now we are winning so its good. We need to maintain that and fight for top 4 in order to qualify for champions league next season."

The Ivorian has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Mourinho's appointment last month, starting all the four games under the Portuguese and scoring against Olympiakos in the Champions League.

"This is the best moment for me, I need to play and I am happy because I am playing game by game," said Ivory Coast national team captain.

The 26-year-old arrived at Tottenham in 2016 from French side Paris St-Germain signing a five-year contract until 2022. He admitted earlier this season that he wanted to leave Spurs over the summer due to lack of playing time.

Last season he made just eight Premier League appearances.

Tottenham are hoping to finish in the top 4 to guarantee Champions League football next season. They had a bad start to the season managing only 5 wins in 15 games.