Motherwell: Stephen Robinson defiant despite sickness bug

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley (right) missed the win over St Mirren through illness

Manager Stephen Robinson is confident the "massive concern" of a bug sweeping through the club will not hinder Motherwell as they face Hearts on Saturday.

Five players have fallen victim to illness this week, including captain Peter Hartley.

Hosts Motherwell could go third in the Scottish Premiership if results go their way.

"There's a bug going about and people with high temperatures," said Robinson.

"I won't give too much away, but four or five boys have been sent home in various stages of this week, so we are just going to have to assess it on Saturday morning.

"We are aware how infectious it is for 48 hours, so the doctor has advised people to stay away from the ground.

"It's a massive concern, you don't know who is going to come out with it next. It seems to be quite contagious. Over the last few weeks, we've had four or five different people with it and some have managed to play.

"We won't name the team, we will just see how they are. It won't be decimated, put it like that. It might be one or two that will be impacted, but we will still have a strong side."

Motherwell face a Hearts team just a point off the bottom of the table with Austin MacPhee still caretaker manager.

It is a world away from the reality facing their high-flying opponents, who just 12 months ago were themselves in a relegation fight.

This calendar year, Robinson's team have transformed their fortunes, but the Northern Irishman believes there is still "more to come" from his team.

"We have had a good year," he said. "Looking at the overall form, it's been solid for a year with exciting football. I think, outside the top two, we have scored the most goals in the league.

"The good thing for me is I think we can still improve. Even if we were top of the league, I'd probably still find something to moan about.

"We scored seven goals and conceded none in the last two games, but I still think there are players who can play better."