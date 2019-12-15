Quiz: Man Utd reach 4,000 straight academy player appearances - how much do you know?

How well do you remember Manchester United's academy graduates?

Manchester United's game against Everton on Sunday is the 4,000th consecutive match in which one of their academy players has featured.

That impressive run started over 82 years ago, stretching all the way back to 30 October 1937.

But how well do you remember those who have kept United's academy influence going?

From the obvious to the more obscure, you have four minutes to name the following 12.