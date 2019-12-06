Aberdeen: Comeback against Rangers can be 'springboard' - Tony Docherty

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers

Aberdeen's comeback against Rangers in midweek has changed the "psyche" of the Pittodrie players, says assistant manager Tony Docherty.

Derek McInnes' side rescued a 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw at Pittodrie after being two goals down and outplayed in the first half.

Third-placed Aberdeen had suffered heavy defeats to both halves of the Old Firm this season.

"There is a shot in the arm, no doubt about it," Docherty said.

"We were in a situation where it really needed us to dig in. At some points there are pivotal moments in a season, and hopefully that could be a springboard now for us to go on and have that belief that we can be competitive even in adversity.

"It is a different psyche with the players now. We have to take a huge confidence from that and try to propel ourselves into a period where we can go on."

After more than four months out with a hamstring injury, centre-back Ash Taylor returned to action for Aberdeen in Wednesday's thrilling draw.

Taylor, who is in his second spell at Pittodrie, says the performance is "massive" for the squad's belief.

"When I was first here the belief was there, the first 11 could really pick itself. It is a new squad and to come from 2-0 down to get a point, it is massive.

"It instils a lot of belief, especially with how Rangers are performing this season and the levels that they are at. It just shows the character we have in the team."