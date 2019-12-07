Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid1Espanyol0

Real Madrid v Espanyol

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 27Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 25Vinícius JúniorBooked at 17mins

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 10Modric
  • 18Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 15López
  • 20Bernardo
  • 24Calero
  • 21Roca
  • 34Gómez
  • 23GraneroBooked at 15mins
  • 10Darder
  • 17Vilá
  • 7Wu
  • 12Calleri

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 2Ávila
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 6López
  • 14Melendo
  • 26Lozano
  • 31Campuzano
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
64,125

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Espanyol 0. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Diego López.

Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).

Fernando Calero (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt saved. Esteban Granero (Espanyol) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri with a cross.

Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Wu Lei (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

Diego López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Esteban Granero (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David López.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).

Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Roca.

Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid15104131112034
2Barcelona14101336162031
3Sevilla159331914530
4Real Sociedad158252618826
5Ath Bilbao15753179826
6Atl Madrid166821610626
7Getafe156632316724
8Valencia156542221123
9Osasuna155732117422
10Granada156362020021
11Levante156271821-320
12Villarreal165472824419
13Real Betis155461925-619
14Alavés155371720-318
15Real Valladolid154651418-418
16Eibar154381527-1215
17Mallorca154291423-914
18Celta Vigo153481020-1013
19Espanyol1623111029-199
20Leganés151311825-176
