Goal! Real Madrid 1, Espanyol 0. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Real Madrid v Espanyol
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23Mendy
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 27Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 25Vinícius JúniorBooked at 17mins
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 10Modric
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
Espanyol
- 13López
- 15López
- 20Bernardo
- 24Calero
- 21Roca
- 34Gómez
- 23GraneroBooked at 15mins
- 10Darder
- 17Vilá
- 7Wu
- 12Calleri
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 2Ávila
- 3Pedrosa
- 6López
- 14Melendo
- 26Lozano
- 31Campuzano
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 64,125
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Diego López.
Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
Fernando Calero (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt saved. Esteban Granero (Espanyol) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri with a cross.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Víctor Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Wu Lei (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Diego López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Esteban Granero (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David López.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Roca.
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).