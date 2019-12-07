Spanish La Liga
Granada15:00Alavés
Venue: Nuevo Los Cármenes

Granada v Alavés

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1595130111932
2Barcelona14101336162031
3Sevilla159331914530
4Real Sociedad158252618826
5Ath Bilbao15753179826
6Atl Madrid166821610626
7Getafe156632316724
8Valencia156542221123
9Osasuna155732117422
10Granada156362020021
11Levante156271821-320
12Villarreal165472824419
13Real Betis155461925-619
14Alavés155371720-318
15Real Valladolid154651418-418
16Eibar154381527-1215
17Mallorca154291423-914
18Celta Vigo153481020-1013
19Espanyol1624101028-1810
20Leganés151311825-176
