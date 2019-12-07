Levante v Valencia
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|14
|10
|1
|3
|36
|16
|20
|31
|2
|Real Madrid
|14
|9
|4
|1
|30
|11
|19
|31
|3
|Sevilla
|15
|9
|3
|3
|19
|14
|5
|30
|4
|Real Sociedad
|15
|8
|2
|5
|26
|18
|8
|26
|5
|Ath Bilbao
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|9
|8
|26
|6
|Atl Madrid
|16
|6
|8
|2
|16
|10
|6
|26
|7
|Getafe
|15
|6
|6
|3
|23
|16
|7
|24
|8
|Valencia
|15
|6
|5
|4
|22
|21
|1
|23
|9
|Osasuna
|15
|5
|7
|3
|21
|17
|4
|22
|10
|Granada
|15
|6
|3
|6
|20
|20
|0
|21
|11
|Levante
|15
|6
|2
|7
|18
|21
|-3
|20
|12
|Villarreal
|16
|5
|4
|7
|28
|24
|4
|19
|13
|Real Betis
|15
|5
|4
|6
|19
|25
|-6
|19
|14
|Alavés
|15
|5
|3
|7
|17
|20
|-3
|18
|15
|Real Valladolid
|15
|4
|6
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|18
|16
|Eibar
|15
|4
|3
|8
|15
|27
|-12
|15
|17
|Mallorca
|15
|4
|2
|9
|14
|23
|-9
|14
|18
|Celta Vigo
|15
|3
|4
|8
|10
|20
|-10
|13
|19
|Espanyol
|15
|2
|3
|10
|10
|28
|-18
|9
|20
|Leganés
|15
|1
|3
|11
|8
|25
|-17
|6