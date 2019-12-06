Saturday's gossip column: Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Ousmane Dembele, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is determined to leave the club in the summer, with Real Madrid confident they can negotiate a reduction on United's £126.4m asking price for the France playmaker as he enters the last 12 months of his contract. (L'Equipe via AS)

Tottenham retain an interest in Ajax playmaker Donny van de Beek - but the 22-year-old Netherlands player reportedly favours a move to Real Madrid, who are preparing a £46.2m bid. (De Telegraaf via FourFourTwo)

Manchester City and Chelsea have had talks with representatives of Barcelona's France winger Ousmane Dembele, 22. (Eldesmarque via the Sun)

Crystal Palace have contacted AC Milan about the possibility of bringing 28-year-old former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini to Selhurst Park on loan. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling, 30, wants to make his loan move to Roma permanent - and his parent club are willing to do a deal for £17m. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is close to signing a new contract to extend his stay at Ibrox through to 2024. (Sky Sports)

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino are among the men under consideration to succeed Marco Silva at Everton. (The Times, subscription required)

Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, 23, who has scored 43 goals in 56 games on loan at Flamengo from Inter Milan, has said he would like to play for Liverpool. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid are planning a move for Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani after the 32-year-old Uruguay forward fell out of favour in the French capital. (ESPN)

