Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho slept at training ground to prepare for Burnley

Jose Mourinho was appointed Tottenham manager in Novemer 2019 following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he slept at the club's training ground to prepare for Saturday's match against Burnley.

The Portuguese stayed at Hotspur Way in Enfield after his side were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United on his return to his former club.

Mourinho felt that the dressing room was a "sad" place following the loss.

"After a defeat you cannot be sad. You have to be more than that. You have to be raging, angry, not sad," he said.

Mourinho reportedly slept at the training ground before he was appointed manager during his negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The defeat at Old Trafford was Tottenham's first under Mourinho.

His side host 12th-placed Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

"I didn't go home, so the next morning at eight o'clock I was here doing what? Burnley," Mourinho said.

"Analysing Burnley, trying to organise the training session, trying to organise the meeting, choosing the clips to show them the most clear possible way Burnley works.

"That's the way you have to do it in football. Don't accept in a passive way."

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League with five wins, five losses and five draws this season.

"It's obvious we have problems but we have players with quality, a great human dressing room," Mourinho added.

"I like the guys very much but we need to change that feeling of feeling sorry about our mistakes and feeling sad with our bad results."