Cymru Premier's bottom two sides Airbus UK and Carmarthen Town were both knocked out of the Welsh Cup in the third round by tier two sides.

Former Swansea City striker Lee Trundle and Gavin Jones scored two goals each as Cymru South side Ammanford Town won 4-0 at Carmarthen.

Captain Tom McCready scored in extra time to secure a 1-0 win for Colwyn Bay of the Cymru North at home to Airbus UK.

Click here for full Welsh Cup results.