Championship
Derby15:00Millwall
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Millwall

Phillip Cocu
Phillip Cocu's Derby are four points and three places behind 13th-placed Millwall in the Championship table
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Phillip Cocu has an number of ongoing injury problems to cover as his Derby side searches for a first win in five games when Millwall visit Pride Park.

Krystian Bielik (hip) is unlikely to play, while Matt Clarke (knee), Mason Bennett, Tom Huddlestone and Graeme Shinnie (both hamstring) are all out.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is expected to stick with the side that beat Bristol City on Tuesday.

The Lions are searching for successive away wins for the first time this term.

Match facts

  • Derby have lost their past two league matches against Millwall, last losing three in a row in January 2006.
  • The Lions are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Derby for the first time since November 1992.
  • The Rams have lost just two of their 22 league games at Pride Park in 2019 (W12 D8), with the Rams going unbeaten in their previous nine Championship matches on home soil (W5 D4).
  • Millwall are aiming to make it seven Championship games without defeat for the first time since January-April 2018 (a run of 17).
  • Excluding own goals, Derby County are the only Championship side to have had all of their goals scored by British players this season.
  • Lions winger Jed Wallace has assisted a goal in each of his previous four Championship appearances, also scoring last time out against Bristol City.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
View full Championship table

Top Stories