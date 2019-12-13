Derby County v Millwall
Phillip Cocu has an number of ongoing injury problems to cover as his Derby side searches for a first win in five games when Millwall visit Pride Park.
Krystian Bielik (hip) is unlikely to play, while Matt Clarke (knee), Mason Bennett, Tom Huddlestone and Graeme Shinnie (both hamstring) are all out.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett is expected to stick with the side that beat Bristol City on Tuesday.
The Lions are searching for successive away wins for the first time this term.
Match facts
- Derby have lost their past two league matches against Millwall, last losing three in a row in January 2006.
- The Lions are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Derby for the first time since November 1992.
- The Rams have lost just two of their 22 league games at Pride Park in 2019 (W12 D8), with the Rams going unbeaten in their previous nine Championship matches on home soil (W5 D4).
- Millwall are aiming to make it seven Championship games without defeat for the first time since January-April 2018 (a run of 17).
- Excluding own goals, Derby County are the only Championship side to have had all of their goals scored by British players this season.
- Lions winger Jed Wallace has assisted a goal in each of his previous four Championship appearances, also scoring last time out against Bristol City.