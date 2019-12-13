Derby County v Millwall

Phillip Cocu's Derby are four points and three places behind 13th-placed Millwall in the Championship table

Phillip Cocu has an number of ongoing injury problems to cover as his Derby side searches for a first win in five games when Millwall visit Pride Park.

Krystian Bielik (hip) is unlikely to play, while Matt Clarke (knee), Mason Bennett, Tom Huddlestone and Graeme Shinnie (both hamstring) are all out.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is expected to stick with the side that beat Bristol City on Tuesday.

The Lions are searching for successive away wins for the first time this term.

Match facts