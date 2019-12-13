Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers
Championship
Barnsley defender Ben Williams is struggling with a muscle injury, and could be replaced at left-back by Clarke Oduor for the visit of QPR.
Aapo Halme (ankle) and Mallik Wilks (illness) are doubts for the Tykes.
Rangers boss Mark Warburton has no new injury worries as he aims to register a third successive win by his side.
Defender Yoann Barbet is close to returning after hamstring trouble, but Liam Kelly (thigh) and Charlie Owens (knee) are out.
QPR start the day three points off the play-off places, while bottom club Barnsley are seven points from safety.
Match facts
- Barnsley have lost eight of their past 10 league matches against QPR (W1 D1 L8), including their most recent meeting in February 2018.
- QPR are winless in two away league visits to Barnsley (D1 L1) since winning three in a row between 2010 and 2014.
- Following their opening day victory against Fulham (1-0), Barnsley have won just one of their 20 Championship matches since (D7 L12).
- QPR will be aiming to win three consecutive Championship games without conceding for the first time since October 2018.
- Only West Brom (17) have won more points from losing positions than QPR (12) in the Championship this season.
- No player has scored more Championship goals this season without registering a single assist than Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow (8 goals, 0 assists).