Swansea City v Middlesbrough

Tom Carroll was shown the first red card of his career in midweek

Swansea midfielder Tom Carroll is suspended after he was sent off in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.

Winger Wayne Routledge again misses out because of the calf problem which ruled him out of the Rovers draw.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has described striker Britt Assombalonga's hopes of featuring at the Liberty Stadium as '50-50'.

Rudy Gestede could instead figure after featuring for the under-23s in midweek.

Match facts