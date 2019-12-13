Swansea City v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea midfielder Tom Carroll is suspended after he was sent off in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.
Winger Wayne Routledge again misses out because of the calf problem which ruled him out of the Rovers draw.
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has described striker Britt Assombalonga's hopes of featuring at the Liberty Stadium as '50-50'.
Rudy Gestede could instead figure after featuring for the under-23s in midweek.
Match facts
- Swansea are unbeaten in their last three home league matches against Middlesbrough (W2 D1) since losing 3-0 in August 2009.
- Middlesbrough have won just one of their last eight matches against Swansea in all competitions (W1 D3 L4).
- Swansea City remain winless in their last six Championship games (D3 L3), last going longer without a victory in the second tier between November-December 2008 (a run of nine).
- Middlesbrough have won just two of their last 14 Championship encounters (D6 L6), however those two victories have come in their last four games (D1 L1).
- Five of Swansea's last six Championship goals have come from corner situations - indeed, they have scored nine goals from corners this campaign, more than any other side in the division.
- Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga has scored just six of his 43 attempts in the Championship this season - the striker netted nine of his first 43 shots in the competition last season.