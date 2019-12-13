Stoke City v Reading

Joe Allen scored twice in Stoke's 3-0 win over Luton on Tuesday

Former England defender Ryan Shawcross is a major doubt for Stoke after limping off with a groin injury in the midweek win over Luton.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Badou Ndiaye were absent for that game, with illness and a virus respectively.

Reading's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam could feature against his old club, for whom he made 179 appearances across 10 seasons.

John Swift is definitely ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Potters ended a three-game losing run by beating the Hatters 3-0 on Tuesday, but will start Saturday's game three points from safety in the Championship.

Reading, who are five points above the bottom three, drew 1-1 at Barnsley in midweek, thanks to a Lucas Joao equaliser.

Match facts