Leeds United v Cardiff City

Liam Cooper has been recovering from a calf strain

Leeds captain Liam Cooper could return from a calf strain if boss Marcelo Bielsa is satisfied he is 100% ready.

The Championship leaders, above West Brom on goal difference, have won seven games on the spin and are unbeaten in 10 after the midweek victory over Hull.

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris may consider changes after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Brentford on Wednesday.

Forward Junior Hoilett is a doubt after he limped out of the game midway through the first-half.

Match facts