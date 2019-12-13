Leeds United v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds captain Liam Cooper could return from a calf strain if boss Marcelo Bielsa is satisfied he is 100% ready.
The Championship leaders, above West Brom on goal difference, have won seven games on the spin and are unbeaten in 10 after the midweek victory over Hull.
Cardiff City boss Neil Harris may consider changes after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Brentford on Wednesday.
Forward Junior Hoilett is a doubt after he limped out of the game midway through the first-half.
Match facts
- Leeds United have lost their last three league matches against Cardiff, all during Neil Warnock's reign as Bluebirds boss.
- Cardiff have lost just one of their last 11 away league visits against Leeds (W7 D3 L1), losing 1-0 in November 2015.
- Leeds United are looking to record eight straight league victories for the first time since September 2009. The Whites haven't won eight consecutive league games within the same campaign since 1931-32 - a season in which they went on to be promoted to the top-flight.
- Cardiff have won just one of their 11 away league games this season (D5 L5), a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest in November.
- With 46 points from their opening 21 games, this is Leeds' joint-best points tally at this stage of a season in the second tier (also 46 points in 1963-64 - considering 3 pts for a win)
- No Championship side has scored more 90th minute goals this campaign than Cardiff (4 - level with Sheffield Wednesday).