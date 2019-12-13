Championship
Bristol City15:00Blackburn
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack is sent off
Bradley Dack (left) had been an ever-present in the Blackburn Rovers side before his red card against Swansea on Wednesday
Tomas Kalas is still not ready to return to the Bristol City team, having not recovered fully from tendonitis.

Jay Dasilva is back in training after breaking his leg on the opening day of the season, but he is unlikely to play for a few more weeks.

Blackburn are without 10-goal Bradley Dack, who serves a one-game ban, so Lewis Holtby is expected to come in.

Danny Graham and Stewart Downing may be rested as Tony Mowbray looks to manage his players for the Christmas schedule.

Match facts

  • Bristol City completed a league double over Blackburn in the Championship last season, their first league double over them since 1990-91.
  • Blackburn have lost their last two league visits to Bristol City in 2016-17 and 2018-19, last winning there in December 2015.
  • Bristol City have lost just one of their last nine home league games (W4 D4), however that defeat did come in their last such game (1-2 against Millwall).
  • Blackburn will be aiming to make it six league games without defeat (W4 D1), which last happened in a single season between February-April 2018 (a run of 14), in League One.
  • Bristol City have scored 11 goals in the final 15 minutes of Championship games this season - only West Brom (13) have scored more.
  • Since his EFL debut in August 2012, Blackburn's Bradley Dack has scored nine league goals during the month of December - only in November (10) has he scored more.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
