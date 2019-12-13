Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
Tomas Kalas is still not ready to return to the Bristol City team, having not recovered fully from tendonitis.
Jay Dasilva is back in training after breaking his leg on the opening day of the season, but he is unlikely to play for a few more weeks.
Blackburn are without 10-goal Bradley Dack, who serves a one-game ban, so Lewis Holtby is expected to come in.
Danny Graham and Stewart Downing may be rested as Tony Mowbray looks to manage his players for the Christmas schedule.
Match facts
- Bristol City completed a league double over Blackburn in the Championship last season, their first league double over them since 1990-91.
- Blackburn have lost their last two league visits to Bristol City in 2016-17 and 2018-19, last winning there in December 2015.
- Bristol City have lost just one of their last nine home league games (W4 D4), however that defeat did come in their last such game (1-2 against Millwall).
- Blackburn will be aiming to make it six league games without defeat (W4 D1), which last happened in a single season between February-April 2018 (a run of 14), in League One.
- Bristol City have scored 11 goals in the final 15 minutes of Championship games this season - only West Brom (13) have scored more.
- Since his EFL debut in August 2012, Blackburn's Bradley Dack has scored nine league goals during the month of December - only in November (10) has he scored more.