Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack (left) had been an ever-present in the Blackburn Rovers side before his red card against Swansea on Wednesday

Tomas Kalas is still not ready to return to the Bristol City team, having not recovered fully from tendonitis.

Jay Dasilva is back in training after breaking his leg on the opening day of the season, but he is unlikely to play for a few more weeks.

Blackburn are without 10-goal Bradley Dack, who serves a one-game ban, so Lewis Holtby is expected to come in.

Danny Graham and Stewart Downing may be rested as Tony Mowbray looks to manage his players for the Christmas schedule.

Match facts