Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town

Paul Cook's Wigan are on a nine-game winless run in the Championship

Wigan have centre-back Chey Dunkley available again after suspension for the visit of Huddersfield.

Manager Paul Cook will be back on the touchline after serving a ban against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Huddersfield's on-loan midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has also completed a suspension and could return for the Terriers at the DW Stadium.

Full-back Danny Simpson (hip) may also be free to play, while Alex Pritchard (calf) is close to being fit.

Match facts