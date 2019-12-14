Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 14Taylor
- 5McKenna
- 3Leigh
- 19Ferguson
- 22Ojo
- 11Hedges
- 28Wilson
- 10McGinn
- 16Cosgrove
Substitutes
- 4Considine
- 9Main
- 18McLennan
- 20Cerny
- 21Gallagher
- 24Campbell
- 25Anderson
Hamilton
- 31Southwood
- 6Hunt
- 26Stubbs
- 40Hamilton
- 2McGowan
- 7Collar
- 14Cunningham
- 25Martin
- 3McMann
- 11Miller
- 9Oakley
Substitutes
- 1Fon Williams
- 5Fjørtoft
- 8Davies
- 17Beck
- 20Moyo
- 33Mimnaugh
- 99Ogboe
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Martin.
Attempt blocked. Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.
Foul by Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical).
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
George Oakley (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Leigh (Aberdeen).
Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Attempt blocked. James Wilson (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Greg Leigh (Aberdeen).
Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Luke Southwood.
Attempt saved. James Wilson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by George Oakley (Hamilton Academical).
(Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Ross Cunningham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.