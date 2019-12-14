Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross County v Kilmarnock
Line-ups
Ross County
- 21Baxter
- 18Foster
- 5Morris
- 4Fontaine
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 24Paton
- 16Spence
- 7GardyneSubstituted forMckayat 9'minutes
- 19Graham
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Fraser
- 8Erwin
- 9Mckay
- 15Watson
- 17Henderson
- 20Spittal
Kilmarnock
- 12Branescu
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Johnson
- 26Del Fabro
- 14Hämäläinen
- 8Dicker
- 6Power
- 29Burke
- 7McKenzie
- 11Millar
- 9Brophy
Substitutes
- 3Hendrie
- 4Bruce
- 15El Makrini
- 16Jackson
- 20Wilson
- 23Thomas
- 24Koprivec
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).
Attempt missed. Callum Morris (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Connor Johnson.
Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Johnson (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Billy Mckay replaces Michael Gardyne because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Liam Millar (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).
Liam Fontaine (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Callum Morris (Ross County).
Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.