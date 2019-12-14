Scottish Premiership
Ross County0Kilmarnock0

Ross County v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 21Baxter
  • 18Foster
  • 5Morris
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 24Paton
  • 16Spence
  • 7GardyneSubstituted forMckayat 9'minutes
  • 19Graham
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Fraser
  • 8Erwin
  • 9Mckay
  • 15Watson
  • 17Henderson
  • 20Spittal

Kilmarnock

  • 12Branescu
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Johnson
  • 26Del Fabro
  • 14Hämäläinen
  • 8Dicker
  • 6Power
  • 29Burke
  • 7McKenzie
  • 11Millar
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 3Hendrie
  • 4Bruce
  • 15El Makrini
  • 16Jackson
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 24Koprivec
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).

Attempt missed. Callum Morris (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Connor Johnson.

Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Johnson (Kilmarnock).

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Billy Mckay replaces Michael Gardyne because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Liam Millar (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).

Liam Fontaine (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Callum Morris (Ross County).

Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Motherwell1710162922731
4Aberdeen188642522330
5Kilmarnock186661720-324
6Hibernian175752729-222
7Livingston185672124-321
8Ross County174671935-1618
9St Mirren1842121225-1314
10Hearts172781627-1113
11Hamilton182791630-1413
12St Johnstone162771333-2013
View full Scottish Premiership table

