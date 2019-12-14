Attempt saved. Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 51Hickey
- 6Berra
- 26Halkett
- 2Smith
- 10Walker
- 7Bozanic
- 12Whelan
- 8Clare
- 35Keena
- 18MacLean
Substitutes
- 15Wighton
- 19Ikpeazu
- 22Damour
- 23Castro Pereira
- 25Brandon
- 28Dikamona
- 77Meshino
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 24Booth
- 15Kerr
- 23Gordon
- 21RalstonBooked at 9mins
- 18McCann
- 8Davidson
- 33Kennedy
- 19Holt
- 17O'Halloran
- 14May
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 3Tanser
- 7Wright
- 10Wotherspoon
- 12Parish
- 22Hendry
- 26Craig
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Oliver Bozanic.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Zdenek Zlamal.
Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.
Booking
Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone).
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Aaron Hickey (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt saved. Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.