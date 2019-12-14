Scottish Premiership
Hearts0St Johnstone0

Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 51Hickey
  • 6Berra
  • 26Halkett
  • 2Smith
  • 10Walker
  • 7Bozanic
  • 12Whelan
  • 8Clare
  • 35Keena
  • 18MacLean

Substitutes

  • 15Wighton
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 22Damour
  • 23Castro Pereira
  • 25Brandon
  • 28Dikamona
  • 77Meshino

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 24Booth
  • 15Kerr
  • 23Gordon
  • 21RalstonBooked at 9mins
  • 18McCann
  • 8Davidson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 19Holt
  • 17O'Halloran
  • 14May

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3Tanser
  • 7Wright
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 12Parish
  • 22Hendry
  • 26Craig
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Oliver Bozanic.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Zdenek Zlamal.

Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Liam Gordon.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.

Booking

Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone).

Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian).

Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

Aaron Hickey (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt saved. Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jason Kerr.

Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Motherwell1710162922731
4Aberdeen188642522330
5Kilmarnock186661720-324
6Hibernian175752729-222
7Livingston185672124-321
8Ross County174671935-1618
9St Mirren1842121225-1314
10Hearts172781627-1113
11Hamilton182791630-1413
12St Johnstone162771333-2013
View full Scottish Premiership table

