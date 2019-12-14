Scottish Premiership
St Mirren0Livingston1

St Mirren v Livingston

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 8Flynn
  • 48Glover
  • 5McLoughlin
  • 3Waters
  • 7Magennis
  • 14McAllister
  • 24MacPherson
  • 11Durmus
  • 9Obika
  • 19Morias

Substitutes

  • 4McGinn
  • 10Andreu
  • 18Mullen
  • 20Cooke
  • 23Djorkaeff
  • 26Lyness
  • 41Jamieson

Livingston

  • 30Sarkic
  • 33Lawson
  • 27Guthrie
  • 5Lamie
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 11Lawless
  • 10Sibbald
  • 6Bartley
  • 8Pittman
  • 20Souda
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Stewart
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Jacobs
  • 14Odoffin
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Erskine
  • 21McMillan
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Sean McLoughlin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).

Foul by Calum Waters (St. Mirren).

Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 0, Livingston 1. Aymen Souda (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Sean McLoughlin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).

Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).

Craig Sibbald (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).

Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Motherwell1710162922731
4Aberdeen188642522330
5Kilmarnock186661720-324
6Hibernian175752729-222
7Livingston185672124-321
8Ross County174671935-1618
9St Mirren1842121225-1314
10Hearts172781627-1113
11Hamilton182791630-1413
12St Johnstone162771333-2013
View full Scottish Premiership table

