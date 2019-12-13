Burnley v Newcastle United

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has seen his side lose three successive games by an aggregate score of 11-1

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are hopeful that first-choice strikers Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes will overcome recent injuries to play.

Ashley Westwood may feature after three weeks out, but the game is likely to come too soon for Charlie Taylor.

Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring tear, while Ciaran Clark is also ruled out.

Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron are both doubts with respective calf and hamstring problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Last season, it took Burnley 21 matches to reach their current total of 18 points. That said, six losses in eight games does point statistically to an alarming slide in form, but in a table as congested as the current one, things can quickly be turned around.

Newcastle are a perfect example. Less than two months ago they sat in the bottom three, but one defeat in seven since has seen them draw level with the likes of Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, whose seasons are being viewed, quite rightfully, in a positive light.

Despite the initial teething troubles, it's hard not to share a similar view of Steve Bruce's influence so far.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on injuries: "I have spoken about the competitive nature of the group and I am not underestimating the players that are coming in.

"It's fair to say the team were going well and we had two 3-0 victories [against West Ham and Watford] and [subsequently] they've had three losses.

"On that score, then you think there's an effect [of injuries], but I do believe in all the players. Whoever I put out, I believe they can perform to win games.

"I'm disappointed we haven't performed as well as I'd like but I do think having injuries puts a strain on your squad, especially with three games in a week."

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on the loss of Allan Saint-Maximin: "You just have to look at the statistics and the impact he's made on the team and the way we set up. He gives you that threat which is vitally important to us, the way we play.

"He's explosive... The way he plays has lifted everybody off their seat and if you look at the results we've had since he's been in the team and the way we play, he's been crucial to it.

"But it is what it is. We've got to roll up our sleeves a little bit and find another way."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is going to be a terrific battle, but I would back Burnley.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v comedian, author and Chelsea fan David Baddiel

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's loss at home to Newcastle last season was a first in six league meetings at Turf Moor (W4, D1).

Newcastle triumphed in both Premier League fixtures last season after failing to win any of the first four (D3, L1).

The Magpies could win three consecutive top flight-meetings versus Burnley for the first time since a run of five in 1955.

Burnley

Burnley are on a three-match losing streak in the Premier League and have lost six of their past eight games.

The Clarets have not won a Premier League fixture when conceding a goal since April, a run of 15 matches (D4, L11).

Burnley's tally of 18 points after 16 matches is six better than at this stage last season.

The Clarets have taken only two points out of a possible 30 against teams above them in the table.

Ashley Barnes (15) and Chris Wood (14) are the only players to score more than three Premier League goals for Burnley in 2019.

Seven of Dwight McNeil's eight Premier League assists in 2019 have been for Chris Wood goals.

The Clarets have conceded just two goals from set-pieces, excluding penalties, the fewest of any side bar Leicester.

Sean Dyche has used a joint league-low 19 players in the Premier League in 2019-20.

Their tally of 222 successful tackles is the lowest return of any side in the competition, bar Manchester City's 219.

Newcastle United