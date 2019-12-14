Morton manager David Hopkin says call off is 'not good enough'

Cappielow before Morton's match with Dundee United on Tuesday night

Morton manager David Hopkin says the last-minute decision to call off their game against Queen of the South due to poor pitch and weather conditions is "not good enough".

The Scottish Championship fixture was postponed a little over an hour before kick-off by referee Steven Reid.

Although Hopkin admits a small area of the pitch looks waterlogged, he was "frustrated" with the late decision.

"The pitch is in fantastic condition," he said.

"You can walk on it, there's nothing wrong with it, we had similar water on the side. There's only one area at the near side, which was the same on Tuesday night when we played Dundee United.

"It's Greenock - it's always raining. For the referee to turn up at quarter to two, when people are travelling from Queen of the South, for me it's not good enough."

Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston agreed with Hopkin's frustration over the last-minute decision, but said while he thought it should go ahead he understood calling it off for safety of players.

"You look at the pitch and it looks good but obviously there is some water lying and the ball was holding up a bit so you can understand why it has been called off as well."

Morton tweeted a picture of the team training on the pitch an hour after the game was postponed.