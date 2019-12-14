First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Dundee United 1.
Arbroath v Dundee United
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 16Stewart
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12KaderBooked at 39mins
- 22Virtanen
- 6Whatley
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 8McKenna
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 7Gold
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
- 14Spence
- 18Murphy
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 44Watson
- 6Reynolds
- 17Robson
- 18Butcher
- 12Stanton
- 10Clark
- 23Harkes
- 27Appere
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 5Connolly
- 7McMullan
- 11Smith
- 13Mehmet
- 19Brown
- 25King
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).
Booking
Omar Kader (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Louis Appere (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.
Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Louis Appere.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Omar Kader.
Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 1. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.