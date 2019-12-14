Scottish Championship
Dundee1Dunfermline1

Dundee v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 11McDaid
  • 14Dorrans
  • 19Robertson
  • 10McGowan
  • 18Johnson
  • 28Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 6Meekings
  • 7Todd
  • 8Byrne
  • 9Nelson
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17McPake
  • 21Mackie

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 4Martin
  • 11Dow
  • 23Cochrane
  • 8Beadling
  • 12Turner
  • 15Nisbet
  • 38KiltieBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 16Morrison
  • 20Gill
  • 21Paton
  • 27McCann
  • 37McDonald
  • 39Fenton
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic).

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Own Goal by Danny Devine, Dunfermline Athletic. Dundee 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Danny Johnson (Dundee).

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jordon Forster (Dundee) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ryan Scully.

Attempt saved. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Harry Cochrane (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).

Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd17140338142442
2Inverness CT179352418630
3Ayr179173123828
4Dunfermline177552618826
5Dundee176562123-223
6Arbroath176471618-222
7Queen of Sth165471619-319
8Partick Thistle174492132-1116
9Morton1651102034-1416
10Alloa173591630-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport