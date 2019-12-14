Partick Thistle 3-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Hosts pull themselves out of relegation play-off spot

James Keatings, left, had Inverness level for seven minutes

Partick Thistle stunned Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Glasgow to haul themselves out of the Scottish Championship relegation play-off spot.

Alexander Jones put the hosts into an early second-half lead at Firhill with James Keatings levelling.

However, Steven Saunders quickly restored the advantage before Dario Zanatta's late strike.

Thistle's second league home win this term means Inverness fall 13 points off leaders Dundee United.

While the result will provide some hope for Ian McCall's side in eighth, ninth-placed Morton, who sit two points behind, have a game in hand after their game with Queen of the South was postponed.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall said: "I was really pleased, I thought it was terrific entertainment.

"It could have been 5-3 to us but yes a big three points and takes us above Morton. You are only four or five points off fifth place now so we've another big game next week."

Inverness boss John Robertson said: "It was a good game, both teams obviously had chances. I thought we were the better team in then fist half, a couple of great saves from Scott Fox, a couple of great chances from set plays. And you need to take those chances."