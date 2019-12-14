Match ends, Partick Thistle 3, Inverness CT 1.
Partick Thistle 3-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Hosts pull themselves out of relegation play-off spot
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle stunned Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Glasgow to haul themselves out of the Scottish Championship relegation play-off spot.
Alexander Jones put the hosts into an early second-half lead at Firhill with James Keatings levelling.
However, Steven Saunders quickly restored the advantage before Dario Zanatta's late strike.
Thistle's second league home win this term means Inverness fall 13 points off leaders Dundee United.
While the result will provide some hope for Ian McCall's side in eighth, ninth-placed Morton, who sit two points behind, have a game in hand after their game with Queen of the South was postponed.
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall said: "I was really pleased, I thought it was terrific entertainment.
"It could have been 5-3 to us but yes a big three points and takes us above Morton. You are only four or five points off fifth place now so we've another big game next week."
Inverness boss John Robertson said: "It was a good game, both teams obviously had chances. I thought we were the better team in then fist half, a couple of great saves from Scott Fox, a couple of great chances from set plays. And you need to take those chances."
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 2Williamson
- 4O'Ware
- 43Saunders
- 3Penrice
- 7CardleSubstituted forZanattaat 58'minutes
- 12Cole
- 8Bannigan
- 24Kakay
- 9MillerSubstituted forPalmerat 86'minutes
- 10JonesSubstituted forHarkinsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 6McGinty
- 11Harkins
- 15Robson
- 16Palmer
- 17Slater
- 19Zanatta
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3TremarcoSubstituted forHarperat 85'minutes
- 8Carson
- 24Trafford
- 17Storey
- 7Keatings
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forCurryat 84'minutes
- 9WhiteBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTodorovat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McHattie
- 19Todorov
- 20Curry
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 2,144
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 3, Inverness CT 1.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Inverness CT 1. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Harkins.
Attempt missed. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by James Penrice.
Attempt saved. Osman Kakay (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cameron Palmer replaces Kenny Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Harper replaces Carl Tremarco.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Mitchell Curry replaces Aaron Doran.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces Jordan White.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie McCart (Inverness CT).
Foul by Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle).
Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Reece Cole (Partick Thistle).
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Osman Kakay (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
James Keatings (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Gary Harkins replaces Alexander Jones.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by James Penrice.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Inverness CT 1. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenny Miller following a corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Osman Kakay (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Dario Zanatta replaces Joe Cardle.