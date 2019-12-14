Scottish League One
Airdrieonians1Peterhead0

Airdrieonians v Peterhead

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19McCann
  • 17Smith
  • 12McKay
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 18Millar
  • 9Gallagher
  • 15Carrick

Substitutes

  • 3Eckersley
  • 4Kerr
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Roy
  • 14Roberts
  • 20Gallacher

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Brown
  • 15Hooper
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 11Smith
  • 19Conroy
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 7Stevenson
  • 14Fraser
  • 16Armour
  • 27Wilson
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians).

Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paddy Boyle (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle MacDonald.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Foul by Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians).

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Peterhead 0. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Crighton following a corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1795330181232
2Airdrieonians1710252718932
3Falkirk177732781928
4East Fife176922418627
5Montrose177372221124
6Dumbarton176382129-821
7Clyde174761923-419
8Peterhead175481925-619
9Forfar175391222-1018
10Stranraer1725101635-1911
