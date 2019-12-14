Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
Airdrieonians v Peterhead
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2MacDonald
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 19McCann
- 17Smith
- 12McKay
- 10Hawkshaw
- 18Millar
- 9Gallagher
- 15Carrick
Substitutes
- 3Eckersley
- 4Kerr
- 7Thomson
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Roy
- 14Roberts
- 20Gallacher
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 17Ferguson
- 2Brown
- 15Hooper
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 11Smith
- 19Conroy
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 7Stevenson
- 14Fraser
- 16Armour
- 27Wilson
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paddy Boyle (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle MacDonald.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Foul by Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians).
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Peterhead 0. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Crighton following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.