Scottish League One
Forfar1Dumbarton1

Forfar Athletic v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Docherty
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 10Forbes
  • 7Tapping
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Burns
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Jackson
  • 17McLean
  • 21McGuff

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 15Tumilty
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 14McKee
  • 8Hutton
  • 18Frizzell
  • 4Langan
  • 7Shiels
  • 17Layne

Substitutes

  • 6Carswell
  • 9Tierney
  • 11Scullion
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 24Crossan
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Dumbarton 1. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Shiels.

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton).

Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Callum Tapping.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary Irvine.

Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Matthew Shiels (Dumbarton).

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Dumbarton 0. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Matthew Shiels (Dumbarton).

Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1795330181232
2Airdrieonians1710252718932
3Falkirk177732781928
4East Fife176922418627
5Montrose177372221124
6Dumbarton176472229-722
7Clyde174761923-419
8Peterhead175481925-619
9Forfar174491223-1116
10Stranraer1725101635-1911
View full Scottish League One table

