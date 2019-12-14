Scottish League One
Falkirk0Raith Rovers0

Falkirk v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Buchanan
  • 16Miller
  • 2Doyle
  • 8McShane
  • 14Longridge
  • 21TelferBooked at 14mins
  • 3DixonBooked at 13mins
  • 9McManus
  • 29McMillan

Substitutes

  • 1Bell
  • 6Gomis
  • 7Connolly
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Tidser
  • 17Leitch
  • 18Sammon

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 16McKayBooked at 18mins
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Dingwall
  • 15Spencer
  • 8Hendry
  • 11Anderson
  • 23Gullan
  • 22Bowie

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 9Allan
  • 14Vitoria
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait
  • 29Baird
  • 37Armstrong
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Booking

David McKay (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dismissal

Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) is shown the red card.

Foul by Charlie Telfer (Falkirk).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Paul Dixon (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. David McMillan (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David McKay.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1795330181232
2Airdrieonians1710252718932
3Falkirk177732781928
4East Fife176922418627
5Montrose177372221124
6Dumbarton176382129-821
7Clyde174761923-419
8Peterhead175481925-619
9Forfar175391222-1018
10Stranraer1725101635-1911
