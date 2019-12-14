James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stranraer v East Fife
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 12Pignatiello
- 4Cummins
- 2Robertson
- 5Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 7Hilton
- 6McManus
- 77Stirling
- 14Elliott
- 15Jones
Substitutes
- 10Murphy
- 11Smith
- 18Dangana
- 21Burgess
East Fife
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 6Watson
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 12Hunter
- 11Agnew
- 8Slattery
- 9Wallace
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 7Denholm
- 10Baker
- 14Watt
- 17Duggan
- 18Church
- 20Boyd
- 21Hart
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Davidson.
Attempt blocked. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.
Jordan Allan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Carlo Pignatiello (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Attempt missed. Rob Jones (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Jordan Allan (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.