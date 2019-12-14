Scottish League One
Stranraer0East Fife0

Stranraer v East Fife

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 4Cummins
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 7Hilton
  • 6McManus
  • 77Stirling
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Jones

Substitutes

  • 10Murphy
  • 11Smith
  • 18Dangana
  • 21Burgess

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 6Watson
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 12Hunter
  • 11Agnew
  • 8Slattery
  • 9Wallace
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 10Baker
  • 14Watt
  • 17Duggan
  • 18Church
  • 20Boyd
  • 21Hart
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Davidson.

Attempt blocked. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.

Jordan Allan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Carlo Pignatiello (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Attempt missed. Rob Jones (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Jordan Allan (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1795330181232
2Airdrieonians1710252718932
3Falkirk177732781928
4East Fife176922418627
5Montrose177372221124
6Dumbarton176382129-821
7Clyde174761923-419
8Peterhead175481925-619
9Forfar175391222-1018
10Stranraer1725101635-1911
