Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Smith
- 4Bradley
- 2Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 7McLean
- 5Joseph
- 8Wilkie
- 11Flanagan
- 10Watson
- 9Muir
Substitutes
- 12Avci
- 14Sonkur
- 15Currie
- 16Barr
- 17Hott
- 18McLear
- 20Nade
Edinburgh City
- 1B
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 14Crane
- 10Handling
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 33Harris
- 9Henderson
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 12Wilson
- 16Stewart
- 18Shaw
- 21Beveridge
- 26Court
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).
Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Harris (Edinburgh City).
Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.