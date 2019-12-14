Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Cove Rangers v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 2Leighton
- 20Aird
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 11Masson
- 9Megginson
- 10Scott
Substitutes
- 15Redford
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 19Robertson
- 21McCafferty
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 21Tiffoney
- 4Armstrong
- 19Munro
- 11Cook
- 10Hopkirk
- 6Dykes
- 18Blair
- 12McLaughlin
- 16McBride
- 23Biabi
Substitutes
- 5Marsh
- 7Scullion
- 9McGuigan
- 14Watters
- 17Terry
- 20Anderson
- 22Potter
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Fraser Aird (Cove Rangers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).
Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Foul by Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir).
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir).
Tom Leighton (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir).
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.